Abigail Spencer, Donald Faison Join Cast of Jon Cryer's NBC Comedy Pilot

A pair of TV veterans are teaming up with Jon Cryer on his new NBC pilot: Abigail Spencer (Timeless) and Donald Faison (Scrubs) have signed on to costar in the untitled multi-cam sitcom, our sister site Deadline reports.

Cryer stars as Jim, who gets divorced but agrees with his ex-wife Julia to keep living in the same home and raise their two kids together, taking turns staying with them. The arrangement gets complicated, though, when Julia starts dating the owner of Jim’s favorite sports team.

Spencer will play Jim’s ex-wife Julia, who owns her own successful crisis management firm. Faison will play Trey, the owner of the NBA’s Boston Celtics and an MIT grad.

The untitled comedy was first announced last month, with Mike O’Malley (Heels, Survivor’s Remorse) serving as creator and executive producer. Tom Werner (The Conners) will also be an EP, along with real-life Boston Celtics team owner Wyc Grousbeck. (Werner also serves as chairman of the Boston Red Sox.)

Spencer starred as time-tripping heroine Lucy Preston on the NBC sci-fi drama Timeless, which wrapped up a two-season run in 2018. She’s also recently appeared on Grey’s Anatomy, Rebel and Suits. Her other TV credits include Rectify, Mad Men and True Detective.

Faison is best known to TV fans as doctor Turk on the long-running NBC comedy Scrubs. With TV credits dating back to Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Felicity and the TV version of Clueless, Faison’s recent credits include The L Word: Generation Q, Emergence and Ray Donovan.

What do you think of this casting news, TV fans? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.