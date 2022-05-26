Drag Race All Stars Video: It's 'Time for the Shea to Hit the Fan' in Episode 3

Shea Coulee is ready to make her fellow queens sweat.

After being blocked by Jinkx Monsoon at the end of Episode 2, the recipient of the Golden Plunger sashays back into the werkroom in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of Friday’s RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 — and she’s planning to make the most of her week “off.” In fact, she takes the plunger as a compliment because it means that everyone is “scared” of her.

Shea then effortlessly cons her competitors, alluding that there’s a “secret” benefit to having the plunger in her possession, calling it “the gift that keeps on giving.” As the other queens attempt to solve Shea’s riddle — especially Jinkx, who’s practically crawling out of her skin — she admits in a confessional that “there is no secret.” She just made it up. The mind games!

Prior to Shea’s arrival, Jinkx explains why she chose to block her: “The thing that made the most sense to me is to block someone who already has a star,” she says. “I think Snatch Game might be one of her only stumbles, so if I didn’t block her now, I might not get another chance.” Fair enough!

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at All Stars 7 Episode 3, streaming Friday on Paramount+, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the franchise’s first all-winners season below.