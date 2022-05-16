9-1-1 Renewed for Season 6 at Fox

Fox is keeping the 118 in business, renewing 9-1-1 for a sixth season, TVLine has learned.

As of April 26, the procedural’s fifth season was averaging 8.2 million total weekly viewers and a 1.4 demo rating (with Live+7 playback factored in), down a tick from its Season 4 tallies. It stands as Fox’s most watched entertainment program, and is broadcast-TV’s No. 2 rated series (nipping at This Is Us‘ heels).

The show’s fifth season concludes tonight (8/7c) with an episode curiously titled “Starting Over.” And while there are plenty of game-changing twists, don’t expect the finale to end on a cliffhanger.

“For whatever reason, there’s something [Tim Minear] and I both like about going out on a happy note,” executive producer Kristen Reidel recently told TVLine. “It’s a little freeing going forward into the next season. You’re not beholden to a lot of stuff. You can take the time and think about what stories you want to tell with the characters now, and where you want to start them, without feeling like you have this laundry list of things to deal with.”

News of 9-1-1‘s renewal comes just hours after its spinoff, the Rob Lowe-led 9-1-1: Lone Star, was renewed for a fourth season.

9-1-1 stars Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, Peter Kraus as Bobby Nash, Oliver Stark as Evan “Buck” Buckley, Aisha Hinds as Hen Wilson, Kenneth Choi as Chimney, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Buckley, Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz, Corinne Massiah as May Grant, Marcanthonee Jon Reis as Harry and Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz.

TVLine’s Renewal/Cancellation Scorecard has been updated to reflect 9-1-1‘s renewal. How are you feeling about the network’s flagship procedural six years in? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.