Candy Trailer: Jessica Biel Secretly Has an Axe to Grind With Melanie Lynskey in Hulu's 5-Night True Crime Series

Candy Montgomery is all smiles and cheer and bake sale cupcakes… until she isn’t, in the first trailer for Hulu‘s Candy.

Premiering Monday May 9 and running for five “nights” until its Friday-the-13th finale, the streaming series/”event” stars Jessica Biel (The Sinner) as the titular 1980 housewife and mom who did everything right — good husband, two kids, nice house, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions. “But when the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom. With deadly results,” the synopsis dramatically foretells.

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets) costars as Betty Gore, who becomes a target for Candy’s aforementioned “scream for freedom,” while Timothy Simons (Veep), Pablo Schreiber (Orange Is the New Black) and Raul Esparza (Law & Order: SVU) round out the supporting cast.

Robin Veith (The Act) penned the pilot script and executive-produced with Biel and Michelle Purple, Nick Antosca (The Act) and Alex Hedlund, and pilot director Michael Uppendahl (Fargo).

