This Is Us' Wedding Dance Party Will Wobble Away Your Big Green Egg Angst

The Pearsons cry, they laugh, they cry some more, they maybe hook up with wedding singers… and they Wobble.

In conjunction with NBC’s This Is Us airing its Kate/Philip wedding episode on Tuesday night, series lead Mandy Moore and several costars released a BTS video of what appears to be every “name” wedding attendee doing the dance called The Wobble, set to “Wobble” by V.I.C.

“Yes, Rebecca wobbles…,” Moore said on TikTok, adding: “Listen — you can’t take the Pearsons anywhere. You know we love a group dance.”

Moore (in aged Rebecca mode) can be spotted in the background, alongside the likes of Caitlin Thompson (who plays Madison), Jennifer Morrison (Cassidy), Alexandra Breckenridge (Sophie) and guest star Katie Lowes (the aforementioned wedding singer). In the middle pack, you have Adam Korson (Elijah), Chris Geere (Philip) and Griffin Dunne (Nicky).

Leading the dance up front are Jon Huertas (Miguel), Chrissy Metz (Kate), Sterling K. Brown (Randall) and Susan Kelechi Watson (Beth), while Justin Hartley (perhaps knowing better?) sat this one out, on the couch in the foreground.

Watch the BTS dance party below via Moore’s Instagram, and tell us who you think served up the best moves.