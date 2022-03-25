TVLine Items: James Bond Competition Show, UK Ghosts Star to YOU and More

This news is shaken, not stirred: Prime Video has given a series order to the James Bond-themed competition show 007’s Road to a Million, our sister site Variety reports.

Contestants will compete in a global adventure, featuring locations from the Bond films, to win a £1 million ($1.3 million) cash prize. Paired up in teams of two, they will have to overcome physical obstacles and correctly answer questions hidden in locales around the world in order to move on to the next challenge. Production on the eight-part series is slated to begin later this year.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* YOU Season 4 has added Charlotte Ritchie (the UK’s Ghosts) as Kate, an art gallery director who is strongly suspicious of Joe, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Season 2 of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers has added Stephnie Weir (A Million Little Things), Timm Sharp (Briarpatch), Tiffany Denise Hobbs (Claws), Naveen Paddock, Margot Anderson-Song, Noah Baird and Connor DeWolfe in heavily recurring roles; visit Deadline for character details.

