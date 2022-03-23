Real Housewives of New York Reboot in the Works With Diverse New Cast; Original Cast Members Getting Spinoff

Prepare for the biggest shake-up in Real Housewives history.

The Real Housewives of New York City, which has waned in relevance and popularity over the course of its 13-season run, is being rebooted with an entirely new group of women, our sister site Variety reports.

“This is the most multicultural, diverse, and energetic and exciting city in America,” executive producer Andy Cohen tells Variety. “We are searching for a multicultural group of friends who really best reflect the most exciting city in the country. We’re looking for a group of women who are real friends, and who are of diverse backgrounds, races and religions.”

But fear not, your favorite New Yorkers — and probably a few that you love to hate — will remain in the franchise’s orbit. Cohen added that a spinoff series, which will feature current and former RHONY cast members, is also in the works.

The spinoff doesn’t have an official title yet, but Cohen says that it’s being referred to internally as something along the lines of RHONY: Throwback or RHONY: Legacy. It’s not yet known which women will return, nor is Cohen certain whether the spinoff will air on Bravo or stream Peacock.

RHONY‘s 13th season, which wrapped in September without a traditional reunion, starred Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney and Eboni K. Williams. Previous cast members have included Bethenny Frankel, Alex McCord, Jill Zarin, Kelly Bensimon, Cindy Barshop, Aviva Drescher, Carole Radziwill, Heather Thomson, Kristen Taekman, Dorinda Medley, Jules Wainstein and Tinsley Mortimer.

How do you feel about a totally new RHONY cast? And which current and/or former Housewives would you like to see in the spinoff? Drop a comment with your thoughts on all of this below.