The Bob's Burgers Movie Sets Theatrical Release Date — Watch Official Trailer

The Belchers are coming to the big screen.

20th Century Studios on Monday surprised Bob’s Burgers fans by dropping the official trailer for The Bob’s Burgers Movie, premiering in theaters on Friday, May 27.

Here’s what we can expect from the Fox cartoon’s first movie: “The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer,” according to the studio. “While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.”

All your favorites are present and accounted for — Bob (H. Jon Benjamin), Linda (John Roberts), Tina (Dan Mintz), Louise (Kristen Schaal), Gene (Eugene Mirman), Teddy (Larry Murphy) and Mr. Fischoeder (Kevin Kline) — with additional characters expected to appear.

New episodes of Bob’s Burgers, currently in its 12th season, air Sundays at 9/8c on Fox. The show has already been renewed for Season 13.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look at The Bob’s Burgers Movie, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.