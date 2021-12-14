Riverdale Taps YOU Alum Chris O'Shea to Play Archie's New Nemesis

RELATED STORIES Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch Unpacks Cheryl's Witch Session With Sabrina — and a New Hope for 'Choni' 'Shippers

Watch out, Archie Andrews: A fresh thorn in your side is coming soon to Riverdale.

The CW drama has cast Chris O’Shea (YOU, Madam Secretary) in a major recurring role, our sister site Deadline reports. He’ll play Percival Pickens, the charming descendant of one of Riverdale’s founding fathers, General Pickens. “Percival wants to turn Riverdale into a ‘utopia,’ a dark agenda he pursues quietly but ruthlessly,” according to the official description — an agenda that brings him into direct conflict with Archie.

Earlier this year, O’Shea joined the Season 3 cast of the Netflix thriller YOU as stay-at-home dad Andrew, who was a close friend of Shalita Grant’s “momfluencer” character Sherry. He also played Stevie’s one-time fiancé Jareth Glover on the CBS political drama Madam Secretary. His other TV credits include Magnum P.I., The Rookie and Baby Daddy.

Riverdale is currently airing its sixth season on The CW, with its five-episode “Rivervale” special event wrapping up tonight at 9/8c. It’ll take a winter hiatus following that, returning on a new night on Sunday, March 6 at 8 pm.

Alright, time to chime in, Riverdale fans: How do you feel about this new addition? Drop your thoughts on the casting — and Season 6 so far — in a comment below.