TVLine Items: Strahan Heads to Space, Coming Out Colton Premiere and More

Michael Strahan is taking a very far-out trip as a passenger on Blue Origin’s next flight to space, the Good Morning America co-anchor announced on Tuesday’s show.

Strahan will be part of a crew of six passengers taking off on Dec. 9, marking the third human spaceflight from Jeff Bezos’ aerospace company.

“Blue Origin, they approached me and they asked if I wanted to be a crew member, and without hesitation, I said, ‘Yes,'” Strahan shared on GMA. “I wanted to go to space!”

Strahan added, “I believe that this is the way of being innovative, creative pioneers in aviation, now space travel. And it’s going to take a while, but I do believe that it will bring a lot of technological breakthroughs and also innovations to us here on Earth, and I just wanted to be a part of it. I was really enamored by the first flight I saw.”

* Colton Underwood’s Netflix docuseries Coming Out Colton will debut on Friday, Dec. 3, the former Bachelor star announced in an Instagram post.

* The 100th annual Miss America competition will move from broadcast to Peacock, where it will live stream on Thursday, Dec. 16, our sister site Deadline reports.

* HBO has released a trailer for Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street, a documentary about the children’s program’s “first two experimental and groundbreaking decades.” The doc premieres Monday, Dec. 13 at 10/9c.

