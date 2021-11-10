For Hawkeye's Captain America Broadway Musical, Tony-Winning Hairspray Duo Penned Showstopper

RELATED STORIES Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Finale Dooms Lahela's Summer Romance -- Watch

When Disney+’s Hawkeye decided to put on a show (within a show), the Marvel series tapped the Tony Award-winning twosome of Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman to give “Steve Rogers” something super to sing.

As Shaiman told Marvel.com, Marvel Studios chief (and “film score nerd”) Kevin Feige flagged him down years ago at an Academy awards soiree. Since then, they have traded the occasional email, about film scores and any Marvel movies that Shaiman had seen. So, “when this idea came up for Hawkeye, for there to be a musical on Broadway” — titled Rogers: The Musical and featuring a chorus of Avenger avatars (glimpsed in the trailer below) — “he luckily thought of us,” Shaiman said. “[Scott and I] couldn’t be more ecstatic about it.”

Shaiman and Wittman’s songwriting credits include Hairspray (for which they won a Tony and a Grammy), the Broadway-adjacent TV show Smash (dare we hope for a “Let Me Be Your Star-Lord” tune?) and the movie Mary Poppins Return.

To prep for the Marvel-ous gig, Wittman over the pandemic binged MCU movies (and was “quite amazed at all the kind of sly fun that existed in them”), while Shaiman picked the brain of his “total Marvel nerd” husband, Lou. “I never knew that Scott and I would write a song with the word ‘Tesseract’ in it,” he quipped.

The end result is a showstopper that took some cues from the strange world in which the tune was crafted. “When we were writing it was when people would go and bang on pots and pans for the hospital workers, first responders. It all seemed to fit into the universe that we were writing to. So, the notion of ‘someone please save New York’ was the battle cry of [the song].”

Disney+’s Hawkeye, starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Hailee Steinfeld, premieres Wednesday, Nov. 24 with the first two of its six episodes.