Foundation Sneak Peek: Lee Pace's Brother Day Wants to Spiral

Foundation‘s Luminists don’t think Brother Day (played by Lee Pace) has a soul, and he’s ready to prove them wrong. He’ll even Spiral for it.

In the exclusive sneak peek above at this Friday’s episode of the Apple TV+ sci-fi drama, the Cleon leader hits back at Zephyr Halima’s (T’Nia Miller) implication that he’s unfit to lead the Empire — since they believe in reincarnation and the Cleons have been cloning themselves for 400 years — by volunteering to walk The Great Spiral, a series of trials that will help prove his spiritual grit.

“According to Zephyr Halima, I am soulless and therefore incapable of growth. I disagree,” Brother Day says in the preview. “But as you suggest, the soulless creature cannot recognize itself, which is why I must appeal to those with a much broader vantage — broader even than the Zephyr. I must appeal to the triple goddesses themselves.”

In other words, Day is leaving it up to the Mother, the Maid and the Crone (the three goddesses worshipped by the Luminists) to decide “what is true, who is right and who is wrong.”

This week’s episode will also see “the Anacreons and their hostages board the fabled Invictus warship,” per the official synopsis. Plus, the bond between Brother Dawn and Azura, an imperial gardener, intensifies.

Foundation, which is adapted from Isaac Asimov influential books and has already been renewed for Season 2, follows revolutionary mathematician Hari Seldon’s efforts to preserve and rebuild human civilization after predicting the eventual demise of the Galactic Empire. The cast also includes Jared Harris, Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey., Laura Birn, Terrence Mann, Cassian Bilton and Alfred Enoch.

