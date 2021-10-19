La Brea Sneak Peek: The Survivors Search for Their Possible Rescuer!

The search is on for a new arrival, and thus possibly a way home, in this exclusive sneak peek from NBC’s La Brea. It's Our 2022 Renewal/ Cancellation Forecast!

In the freshman drama’s fourth — and, I’ve gotta say, most fun yet — episode (airing tonight at 9/8c), Eve, Sam, Ty and the other survivors witness an aircraft crashing through that big slash of “light” in the 10,000 B.C. sky.

They are of course unaware that it is the prototype craft piloted by Eve’s onetime paramour, Levi Delgado (played by The Good Doctor‘s Nicholas Gonzalez). But they do correctly assume that it represents some kind of rescue mission, so a group of five is carefully-ish selected to follow the trail of smoke and find the plane: Eve (played by Natalie Zea), Josh (Jack Martin), Riley (Veronica St. Clair), Scott (Rohan Mirchandaney) and Lucas (Josh McKenzie).

Press play above to preview a climactic moment from the search party’s journey.

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, titled “The Arrival”: Gavin and Izzy (Eoin Macken and Zyra Gorecki) seek help from a mysterious source after the government permanently suspends further exploration of the sinkhole.

Want scoop on La Brea, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.