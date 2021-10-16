The Flash Adds Gold Boots to Supersuit, Grant Gustin Cheers Iconic 'Final Touch' — Official First Look

RELATED STORIES The Flash's Eddie Thawne Confirmed to Return

The Flash's Eddie Thawne Confirmed to Return Flash Boss Teases 'Greatest Challenge Ever' for WestAllen

“The final element that’s been missing” — golden speedster kicks — has at long last been added to The Flash‘s supersuit, Grant Gustin declared on Saturday at DC FanDome.

Reflecting on his costume’s years-long evolution, Gustin said during the online fan event, “I’ve loved all the versions of The Flash suit we’ve had on the show, but the suit we have now is the closest to the many iterations you see in the comic books — with the exception of those gold boots!” Now, though, the scarlet speedster will now motor around in his flashiest footwear yet. “I’ve always felt that those boots would be the final touch,” Gustin said.

The official first look at The Flash’s complete new ensemble (below) also features a newly designed center crest and wings.

The Flash will debut his latest fit during the five-episode “Armageddon” event that will kick off Season 8 on Tuesday, Nov. 16, on The CW. The team-up features a cavalcade of super-powered guests — including Javicia Leslie’s Batwoman, Brandon Routh’s The Atom (see photo), Cress Williams’ Black Lightning, Chyler Leigh’s Sentinel (from Supergirl) and Osric Chau’s Ryan Choi (from “Crisis on Infinite Earths”).

They will face an alien threat led by Defiance alum Tony Curran’s Despero, while Arrowverse vets Tom Cavanagh and Neal McDonough will reprise their respective villainous roles of Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash and Damien Darhk.

Want scoop on The Flash, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.