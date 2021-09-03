Ratings: College Football Sets Record on Fox, B99 Low Ahead of Series Finale

In the latest TV ratings, Fox’s coverage of the Ohio State/Minnesota football match averaged nearly 6.3 million total viewers (per Nielsen finals), dominating Thursday in that measure as well as in the demo. Fall TV Calendar: Get 100+ Premiere Dates!

Update: That 6.3 million marks the largest audience ever for a Week 1 college football game on Fox, and the network’s 10th-most watched regular season game ever.

CBS’ Big Brother placed second for the night with 3.9 mil and a 0.9, dipping just a tick opposite stiff competition; read recap;

NBC’s latest Brooklyn Nine-Nine double pump did 1.9 mil/0.4 and then 1.4 mil/0.2, with the latter marking series lows ahead of the’ Sept. 16 series finale. (Read recap.)

Elsewhere, The CW’s Coroner (770K/0.1) added some eyeballs, while The Outpost (420K/0.0) lost a few…. ABCs CMA Summer Jam thing drew 3.5 mil/0.4.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!