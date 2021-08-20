Josh Duhamel Joins Renée Zellweger in NBC Miniseries The Thing About Pam

Former Las Vegas resident Josh Duhamel is returning to NBC: The actor will star opposite Renée Zellweger in the network’s forthcoming true-crime limited series The Thing About Pam, our sister site Deadline reports.

Based on a true story, the six-episode midseason drama will chronicle the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria, for which her husband, Russ, was convicted despite insisting he did not commit the crime. Russ’ conviction was later overturned, but Betsy’s death set off a chain of events that exposed a diabolical scheme involving Pam Hupp (played by Zellweger). Duhamel will take on the role of Joel Schwartz, the defense attorney for Russ.

The Faria case was featured in multiple buzzed-about Dateline NBC episodes, and in 2019, Hupp became the subject of a Dateline podcast also titled The Thing About Pam.

Jessika Borsiczky (UnREAL, House of Lies) will write and serve as showrunner on the NBC series, which also counts Zellweger as an executive producer.

All My Children vet Duhamel starred in the NBC drama Las Vegas for five seasons, after which he went on to CBS’ Battle Creek, the Hulu miniseries 11.22.63 and USA Network’s Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. More recently, he co-starred in Netflix’s one-and-done superhero drama Jupiter’s Legacy and reprised his Love, Simon movie role in the Hulu series Love, Victor.