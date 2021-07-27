Paris Hilton's Netflix Cooking Show Looks Like a Fun Recipe for Disaster

It may surprise you to discover that Paris Hilton is not a trained chef — and that’s the key ingredient in Netflix’s Cooking With Paris (premiering Wednesday, Aug. 4), a new “cooking” show that encourages viewers to pretty much ignore whatever the host says.

Hilton is joined by celebrity “sous-chefs” Kim Kardashian West, Nikki Glaser, Demi Lovato, Saweetie, Lele Pons, Kathy Hilton and Nicky Hilton as she “navigates new ingredients, new recipes and exotic kitchen appliances,” per the official synopsis. In each half-hour episode, “Paris will take us from the grocery store to the finished table spread — and she might actually learn her way around the kitchen.” (But we’re not getting our hopes up.)

There’s plenty to be amused by here, even if the concept of another Hilton-led reality show makes your eyes roll. Take, for instance, when the former Simple Life star asks Siri “What is zest lemon?” Or when she turns to Kardashian to ask, “What’s a tong?” At one point, she even manages to burn her “utensil” (it’s a spatula) after she flips a hamburger. What's New on Streaming

In addition to Cooking With Paris, Hilton is attached to headline the Peacock’s Paris in Love, a 13-part docuseries that will follow Hilton as she prepares to “walk down the aisle with the man of her dreams, venture capitalist Carter Reum.” A premiere date for that one has not yet been announced.

Scroll down for totally natural photos of Hilton in her element, then hit the comments and tell us if you’ll be adding Cooking With Paris to your Netflix queue.