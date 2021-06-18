Ratings: Holey Moley, Young Sheldon Rerun Lead Thursday; Clarice Rises

RELATED STORIES TVLine Items: Mayans Season 3 Trailer, Holey Moley Double Renewal and More

TVLine Items: Mayans Season 3 Trailer, Holey Moley Double Renewal and More Ratings: Celebrity Wheel Rolls Over the Rest, Mr. Mayor Improves Time Slot

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Holey Moley teed up Season 3 with 3.1 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating, following by a second episode’s 2.6 mil/0.5 — both leading Thursday in the demo.

Closing out ABC’s night, a first-of-its-kind episode of The Hustler (2 mil/0.3) was down sharply from its Season 1 averages.

CBS’ United States of Al (3.9 mil/0.4) dipped, while Clarice (2.2 mil/0.3) ticked up. A Young Sheldon rerun drew Thursday’s biggest audience, with 4 million total viewers.

Over on The CW, Walker (970K/0.1) dropped a few eyeballs, while Legacies (520K/0.1, read recap) added some.

NBC’s U.S. Golf Open coverage averaged 2.1 mil/0.3, followed by the latest U.S. Olympic trials’ 1.9 mi/0.4.

Fox’s Beat Shazam drew 1.8 mil and a 0.4.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!