SAG Awards 2021: TV Winners List

Winners for the 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced Sunday night in a truncated, hour-long telecast that honored the year’s biggest achievements in TV and film.
Heading into the show, Schitt’s Creek and The Crown led the TV field with five nominations apiece, while Ozark netted four nods, followed by Dead to Me with three.
New series also staked their claim this year as Netflix’s Bridgerton, HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant, HBO’s Lovecraft Country, Hulu’s The Great and Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso all scored well-earned spots on the ballot. In addition, the acclaimed Michaela Coel received a nomination for her standout series I May Destroy You in the Miniseries Actress category.
Scroll down for the complete list of TV winners (we’ll update live throughout TBS/TNT’s show, which begins at 9/8c), then drop a comment below with your reaction(s).
DRAMA ENSEMBLE
Better Call Saul
Bridgerton
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
Ozark
DRAMA ACTRESS
Gillian Anderson, The Crown — WINNER
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
DRAMA ACTOR
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
COMEDY ENSEMBLE
Dead to Me
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek — WINNER
Ted Lasso
COMEDY ACTRESS
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek — WINNER
COMEDY ACTOR
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso — WINNER
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — FEMALE ACTOR
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit — WINNER
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — MALE ACTOR
Bill Camp, The Queen’s Gambit
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True — WINNER
TV STUNT TEAM (COMEDY OR DRAMA)
The Boys
Cobra Kai
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian — WINNER
Westworld