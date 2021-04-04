SAG Awards 2021: TV Winners List

Winners for the 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced Sunday night in a truncated, hour-long telecast that honored the year’s biggest achievements in TV and film.

Heading into the show, Schitt’s Creek and The Crown led the TV field with five nominations apiece, while Ozark netted four nods, followed by Dead to Me with three.

New series also staked their claim this year as Netflix’s Bridgerton, HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant, HBO’s Lovecraft Country, Hulu’s The Great and Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso all scored well-earned spots on the ballot. In addition, the acclaimed Michaela Coel received a nomination for her standout series I May Destroy You in the Miniseries Actress category.

DRAMA ENSEMBLE

DRAMA ENSEMBLE

Better Call Saul

Bridgerton

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

Ozark

DRAMA ACTRESS

Gillian Anderson, The Crown — WINNER

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

DRAMA ACTOR

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

COMEDY ENSEMBLE

Dead to Me

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek — WINNER

Ted Lasso

COMEDY ACTRESS

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek — WINNER

COMEDY ACTOR

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso — WINNER

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — FEMALE ACTOR

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit — WINNER

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — MALE ACTOR

Bill Camp, The Queen’s Gambit

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True — WINNER

TV STUNT TEAM (COMEDY OR DRAMA)

The Boys

Cobra Kai

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian — WINNER

Westworld