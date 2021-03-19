Lizzo's Amazon Series Issues Casting Call for 'Dynamic, Full-Figured' Dancers

RELATED STORIES Thursday Night Football Moving From Fox to Amazon Prime in 2023

The first series born of Lizzo‘s first-look deal with Amazon Prime is currently seeking “dynamic, full-figured women” to join the Grammy winner on tour.

Under her deal with the streamer, which was announced last summer, Lizzo will work with Amazon to create projects that will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Her first, unscripted and untitled project — now casting at BigGrrrls.com, and on which she serves as an executive producer — will follow Lizzo as she searches for dynamic, full-figured women to “join her world and perform with her on stage.”

“Only the most talented dancers and models will have what it takes to twerk it out on tour and stomp it out on the runway,” the casting call reads.

Lizzo playfully elaborated on the casting call in a video posted to Instagram, embedded below: