TVLine Items: G.I. Joe TV Series Enlists at Amazon, Ozark Casting and More

Get ready to meet a real American hero(ine): Amazon is developing a live-action G.I. Joe series centered on Lady Jaye, our sister site Deadline reports.

The series will be a standalone story centered on the covert operative played by Adrianne Palicki in 2013’s G.I. Joe: Retaliation, and will connect to the larger G.I. Joe universe. (Lady Jaye has been a part of G.I. Joe’s cast of characters dating back to the ’80s animated TV show.) Erik Oleson (Arrow, Marvel’s Daredevil) will create the series and serve as showrunner.

* Ozark has cast Bruce Davison (The Fosters, Kingdom) in a recurring role in the drama’s upcoming fourth and final season, per Deadline. He will play Randall Schafer, a retired U.S. Senator who is used to doing things his way.

* Wagner Moura (Narcos) will star opposite Elisabeth Moss in the Apple TV+ series Shining Girls, our sister site Variety reports. He’ll play a veteran journalist who’s investigating a copycat attack after Moss’ character survives a brutal assault.

* Two new Transformers animated series are in the works at Netflix and Nickelodeon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Netflix’s Transformers: BotBots will follow characters that appear as everyday objects in a mall before transforming at night. Nickelodeon’s series “will follow a new species of Transformers who are looking for their place among the Autobots, Decepticons and the human family that adopts them.”

* Phoebe Robinson (2 Dope Queens) will star in and write a TV adaptation of her book Everything’s Trash, but It’s Okay for Freeform, per THR. The half-hour comedy pilot follows a thirtysomething podcast star navigating her messy life.

* Netflix has released a trailer for the duo cooking competition Nailed It: Double Trouble!:

