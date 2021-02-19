Ratings: Clarice Dips in Week 2, Sheldon and Celebrity Wheel Lead Thursday

RELATED STORIES Invincible: Robert Kirkman's Amazon Adaptation Gets a Full, Super Trailer

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Clarice with Episode 2 drew 4 million viewers and a 0.4 rating, steady in audience but down a tenth in the demo; read recap.

Opening the Eye’s night, Young Sheldon (7.5 mil/0.8) was down a tick but dominated Thursday in total viewers and tied Celebrity Wheel of Fortune for the demo win. B Positive (5 mil/0.6), Mom (5.2 mil/0.6, read recap) and The Unicorn (3.7 mil/0.4) were all also down a smidge.

Elsewhere:

ABC | Celeb Wheel (5.9 mil/0.8) and The Chase (4.2 mil/0.6) were both steady, with the former tying Sheldon for the Thursday demo win. Craigy Ferg’s Tha Hahhssler (2.6 mil/0.4) was down a tenth.

THE CW | Walker (1.7 mil/0.2) was steady, while Legacies (531K/0.1, read recap) dropped some eyeballs.

NBC | Mr. Mayor (2.6 mil/0.5) was steady. Leading out of a Young Rock rerun (1.8 mil/0.3), SVU (4 mil/0.7, read recap and watch Organized Crime promo) was steady after a multi-week break.

FOX | Hell’s Kitchen (2.6 mil/0.7), Call Me Kat (2.2 mil/0.5) and Last Man Standing (2.3 mil/0.4) were all steady.

