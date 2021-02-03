Riverdale Sneak Peek: Archie and the Gang Bury a Graduation Time Capsule

RELATED STORIES Riverdale Recap: The Auteur Is Revealed (and It's Not Who You Think)

The Riverdale teens are burying something in the ground this week — and it’s not a body for once!

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday’s episode (The CW, 8/7c), which sees Archie and his pals getting nostalgic as they prepare to graduate from Riverdale High. They’re burying a time capsule at the school’s football field for future generations to discover, and they all bring a memento to put inside. Betty adds the last edition of the school newspaper she edited, Veronica adds a menu from Pop’s, Cheryl adds her “HBIC” shirt and Kevin adds some musical programs — along with a pair of cat ears for Josie. (Aw.) But most shocking of all, Jughead tosses in… his signature beanie! (“Finally,” Cheryl quips.) Boy, things really are changing on Riverdale.

Elsewhere in the episode, titled “Graduation”: “With Graduation Day around the corner, the gang consider their next steps beyond Riverdale High,” per the official description. “Archie learns whether he will be able to graduate with his classmates,” and F.P. “makes a difficult decision about his and Jellybean’s future.”

Press PLAY on the video below for a sneak peek at Riverdale‘s graduation episode, and then hit the comments to share your thoughts and theories on what’s next for the Riverdale gang.