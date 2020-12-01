Arrow Vet David Ramsey Set to Return to Arrowverse — Including With a Mystery Role on Legends of Tomorrow

Arrow alum David Ramsey is returning to the Arrowverse, in multiple (and occasionally mysterious!) ways.

Some 10 months after Arrow signed off, Ramsey is set to direct a total of five episodes of upcoming Arrowverse seasons — including at Supergirl and freshman spinoff Superman & Lois (which bows Feb. 23, 2021), our sister site Deadline reports.

Ramsey previously directed two episodes of Arrow, where he was an OG cast member: Season 7’s “Past Sins” and the final season’s time-loopy “Reset.”

On camera, Ramsey will guest-star as Arrow‘s John Diggle in a total of five episodes across The Flash (which opens Season 7 on Feb. 23), Supergirl, Batwoman (Season 2 premieres Jan. 17) and Superman & Lois.

But most curiously, he will play “a mystery role” during Legends of Tomorrow‘s fifth season.

As Arrow‘s series finale drew to a close, Diggle was packing up to move with his family to Metropolis when a meteor crashed nearby, slamming him against a moving van. After shaking off the blow, Dig combed through the debris to discover a mysterious box, which, upon being opened, emitted a bright green light — seemingly nodding at the character’s long-speculated Green Lantern destiny.

“I don’t know what that means,” Ramsey said at a press screening. “But he does go to Metropolis, and he got a green box. We’ll still see, believe it or not. We’ll find out.”

Arrowverse EP Marc Guggenheim in turn told TVLine, “Greg [Berlanti], David and I have had a lot of conversations about David’s future in the Arrowverse going forward, both in front [of] and behind the camera, and there are a lot of ideas that we’re banding about that are very exciting to us… He’s on The Flash [in a February 2020 appearance], and we’ve just got some cool notions for next season.”

