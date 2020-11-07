TV Ratings: Ninja Warrior Steady With Rescheduled Finale, WWE Tops Night

RELATED STORIES Did Ninja Have Enough Energy? Why Isn't Boys CEO Pissed? Pointless 100 Death? Kris to RHOBH? And More Qs

Did Ninja Have Enough Energy? Why Isn't Boys CEO Pissed? Pointless 100 Death? Kris to RHOBH? And More Qs TV Ratings: American Ninja Warrior Returns Down But Still Dominates

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s American Ninja Warrior Season 12 finale — which was bumped from Wednesday by coverage of the glorious presidential election — delivered 2.8 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating on Friday night, holding steady in the demo from its previous airing.

Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown (2.2 mil/0.6) dipped a tenth from last week but still led the night in the demo, as arch rival Shark Tank (2.2 mil/0.3) took a plunge with ABC’s election news-related, scattershot scheduling.

Elsewhere, CBS’s Greatest #AtHome Videos (3.1 mil/0.4) was steady and delivered Friday’s largest audience…. The CW’s World’s Funniest Animals (624K/0.1) was also steady.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.