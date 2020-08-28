Emmys 2020 Poll: Who Should Win for Supporting Actor, Miniseries or Movie?

RELATED STORIES Emmys 2020 Poll: Who Should Win for Supporting Actress in a Limited Series?

Emmys 2020 Poll: Who Should Win for Supporting Actress in a Limited Series? Emmys 2020 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie?

This year’s Emmy race for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie is a battle of Watchmen vs. Hollywood… with a little bit of Tituss sprinkled in for good measure.

Watchmen has staked a claim to half of the category, with three of this year’s six nominees hailing from HBO’s acclaimed comic book adaptation. In fact, two actors are even nominated for playing the same role: Louis Gossett Jr. — who won an Emmy for Roots back in 1977 — as Angela’s grandfather, Will Reeves, and Jovan Adepo as a younger version of Will, back when he was known as masked hero Hooded Justice. Plus, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II scored a nod for playing Angela’s husband, Cal, aka Doctor Manhattan.

Ryan Murphy’s Netflix showbiz drama Hollywood also claimed a pair of nominations: Jim Parsons, with four Emmys on the shelf from his days as The Big Bang Theory‘s Sheldon Cooper, is back for playing agent Henry Willson, and Dylan McDermott is up for his role as grinning gas station owner Ernie West, a full two decades since he was nominated for the ABC legal drama The Practice. But don’t forget about Tituss Burgess! The five-time nominee rounds out the category for reprising his role as the ever-dramatic Titus Andromedon in the Netflix interactive special Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend.

Which one would you fill your ballot out for, though? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

We’ll reveal the results of our Emmy polls in September, before the actual awards are given out on Sunday, Sept. 20. Click here to cast your votes in any polls you may have missed; voting will end at 5 pm ET on Friday, Sept. 4.