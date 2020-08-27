RELATED STORIES Dancing With the Stars Sets Season 29 Premiere — Which Pros Are Returning?

The competition on Dancing With the Stars just got larger than life.

ABC has announced that Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean will compete for the Mirrorball Trophy during Season 29 (premiering Monday, Sept. 14). His casting was first unveiled on Thursday’s edition of Good Morning America.

McLean is the second confirmed celebrity participant, following former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe. He’s the second member of BSB to take part in the reality competition, following Nick Carter’s second-place turn in Season 21.

“We’re going for the mirrorball, baby!!” McLean said on Twitter. “I am so grateful to [Dancing With the Stars] and [ABC] for the opportunity to be joining this season’s cast… I also want to thank my wife and my two girls for letting Daddy go on this new adventure. I’m doing it ALL for you!”

When asked on GMA if he was at an advantage as a member of a popular boy band, McLean said, “I’ve been dancing since I was about 6 years old, but this is going to be a little bit different. There’s definitely been no foxtrot [with BSB] the last 27 years, I can assure you that.”

The rest of DWTS‘ Season 29 cast will be revealed on GMA on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Earlier this month, DWTS announced which pros would return to the ballroom, including defending champ Alan Bersten, who won the Mirrorball last year with The Bachelorette‘s Hannah Brown. Additional returnees include Artem Chigvintsev, Sharna Burgess, Brandon Armstrong, Cheryl Burke, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko and Emma Slater. (The celeb/pro pairings will not be revealed before premiere night.)

Tyra Banks is taking over DWTS hosting duties (solo!) from the unexpectedly ousted Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. It’s not yet confirmed if all three judges — Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli — will return for the new season, but Inaba recently hinted the trio would be back.

Watch McLean’s GMA interview below, then hit the comments and tell us if you’ll be rooting for the Backstreet Boy this fall.