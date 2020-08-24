The Real: Garcelle Beauvais to Join as Co-Host After Tamera Mowry Exit

RELATED STORIES The Real: Tamera Mowry Exits as Host After 7 Years — Read Her Statement

The Real is wasting no time in replacing Tamera Mowry: The syndicated daytime talker has added Garcelle Beauvais to the hosting panel, TVLine has confirmed.

“I am thrilled to be joining the dynamic, bold and diverse women on the award-winning talk show The Real,” Beauvais said in a statement. “My love for pop culture and news, blended with my natural gift of gab, has always made me gravitate towards a talk show environment.” (Our sister site Variety first reported the news.)

The Real returns for Season 7 on Monday, Sept. 21, with Beauvais joining co-hosts Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Houghton (neé Bailon) in a virtual format filmed remotely due to the global coronavirus pandemic. Original co-host Tamera Mowry left the series last month after a seven-year run, and comedian Amanda Seales also exited after less than a year, saying that “the people at the top are not respecting the necessity for Black voices at the top.”

Beauvais is best known as a TV actress, with long stints on The Jamie Foxx Show and NYPD Blue. Recently, she had recurring roles on Freeform’s Siren and CBS All Access/The CW’s Tell Me a Story, and also joined the cast of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the current Season 10.