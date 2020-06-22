TV Ratings: ABC News' John Bolton Interview Leads Sunday

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s exclusive sit-down with former national security advisor John Bolton drew 6.1 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, leading Sunday in the demo while delivering the night’s second-largest audience.

Leading into the ABC News special, John Legend’s Father’s Day celebration did 3.3 mil and a 0.4. 47 Summer TV Shows That Are 'Missing' (...or Cancelled)

Over on CBS, 60 Minutes (7 mil/0.6) delivered Sunday’s largest audience while placing second in the demo. United We Sing: A Grammys Tribute to the Unsung Heroes lead out of that with just 2.8 mil and a 0.2.

Sunday’s only other original programming, NBC’s Hollywood Game Night (1.7 mil/0.3), ticked up from last week’s series lows.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.