TV Ratings: Stargirl Grows Audience, AGT and World of Dance Lead Tuesday

In the latest TV ratings, DC’s Stargirl this Tuesday on The CW drew 1.11 million total viewers and a 0.2 rating, growing 16 percent in audience (to again best The Flash‘s in-season finale) while holding steady in the demo. (Read recap.)

Leading out of that, a Jim Gaffigan stand-up special did 712K and a 0.1.

NBC’s America’s Got Talent (8.6 mil/1.3) was steady week-to-week, dominating Tuesday in both measures. World of Dance (4.5 mil/0.8) was also steady, placing second for the night in the demo while delivering Tuesday’s fourth-largest audience (behind NCIS and FBI reruns).

Elsewhere, ABC’s Genetic Detective (2.7 mil/0.4) was steady, while CBS’ Justice for All news special did 3.2 mil and a 0.4.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives.

