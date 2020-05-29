TV Ratings: Labor of Love Gets a Baby Bump in Week 2, Millionaire Tops Night

RELATED STORIES World of Dance Sneak Peek: Dance Company Oxygen Stuns the Judges With Moves Even J.Lo Can't Pull Off

World of Dance Sneak Peek: Dance Company Oxygen Stuns the Judges With Moves Even J.Lo Can't Pull Off DC's Stargirl Video: Courtney Tours the JSA HQ, Meets Pat's Super Friends

In the latest TV ratings, Labor of Love delivered 1.13 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating, ticking up on both counts from its supersoft debut. (Read our Kristin Davis-approved recap.) Opening Fox’s night, Celebrity Watch Party (1.6 mil/0.3, still not convinced it’s an actual show) was steady.

Elsewhere….

ABC | Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (6.1 mil/0.9) ticked up to lead Thursday in both measures. Holey Moley (4 mil/0.8) and a game-changing, paradigm-shaking, sock-knock-offing To Tell the Truth (3.7 moil/0.7, read spoilers-filled recap if you dare!) were steady.

CBS | Man With a Plan (5 mil/0.6) dipped to a new audience low, while the similarly terminal Broke (4.5 mil/0.6) actually ticked up.

THE CW | Burden of Truth (545K/0.1) and In the Dark (448K/0.1) each dropped some eyeballs while clutching onto those 0.1s.

NBC | Council of Dads (2.7 mil/0.4) and Blindspot (1.82 mil/0.3) were steady.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.