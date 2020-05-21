TV Ratings: Masked Singer Up From Season 2 Finale, 100 Returns Steady

In the latest TV ratings, Fox’s The Masked Singer closed Season 3 with 8.7 million total viewers and a 2.3 demo rating, marking its second-best numbers of the season (Super Bowl Sunday excepted) and improving on December’s Season 2 finale (which did 8.4 mil/2.2).

TVLine readers gave the latest finale an average grade of “C+,” while Season 3 as a whole earned a “B.” (Read recap and finalists Q&A.)

Leading out of The Masked Singer, Ultimate Tag premiered to 4.6 mil and a 1.3, placing second for the night in the demo.

Elsewhere…. 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

CBS | Leading out of drama reruns, S.W.A.T. (4.8 mil/0.6; TVLine reader grade “A-,” read recap) dipped with its Season 3 finale. See you again in 2021!

THE CW | The 100 returned to its largest audience (835K) since its previous premiere, while matching that season’s average in the demo (with a 0.2). TVLine readers gave the opener a grade of “B+”; read post mortem.

ABC | Wonderful World of Disney: Moana did 3.4 mil and a 0.7.

