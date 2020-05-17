Katy Perry Debuts New Single 'Daisies' on American Idol Finale — Watch Video

Everything’s coming up “Daisies” for Katy Perry, who treated American Idol viewers to the small-screen debut of her new single during Sunday’s virtual finale. Released on May 15, “Daisies” is the first single off Perry’s upcoming sixth studio album.

Other Idol finale highlights include Cynthia Erivo performing a medley if Aretha Franklin’s biggest hits, Lauren Daigle and the Top 5 perform performing “You Say,” Rascal Flatts and Doug Kiker performing “Bless the Broken Road,” Luke Bryan performing “One Margarita,” and Lionel Richie — joined by a bevy of Idol alumni, as well as this season’s Top 11 — performing a new rendition of the iconic anthem “We Are the World.”

Heading into Sunday’s finale, TVLine readers predicted a tight race to the finish line, ultimately expecting Arthur Gunn to win it all. For what it’s worth, Just Sam, Jonny West, Dillon James and Francisco Martin trailed by only a few percentage points in our poll. And given the fickle nature of democracy, it was anyone’s guess who would emerge victorious.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Perry’s first televised performance of “Daisies,” then grade it in our poll below. While you’re there, go ahead and drop a comment with your thoughts on the Idol finale.