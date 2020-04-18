OneChicago's Biggest Character Exits, Ranked — Who Do You Miss?

This week’s announcement that Chicago Fire‘s Annie Ilonzeh (aka paramedic Emily Foster) will not be returning to the NBC drama is hardly the first major cast departure to rock the #OneChicago franchise. In fact, more than a dozen series regulars from Fire and its spinoffs Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. have parted ways with the Windy City over the last eight years.

TVLine has compiled a comprehensive guide to all the characters who have bid adieu to #OneChicago, ranked from least to most significant. Our gallery includes details on how and why each actor was written out, as well as their first and last episodes so you can revisit their arcs. You might even find a few people whom you forgot have come and gone through Chi-town. (Note: We limited our list to series regulars — or those who would have been full-time cast members, in a couple cases — and heavily recurring characters.)

The departures run the gamut from tragic deaths (R.I.P., Otis, Shay, Olinsky and more) to hopeful new beginnings (hi, Peter Mills!). And of course, some goodbyes were harder than others to accept, while some exits left a more lasting impact on both viewers and the other characters. So which exit shocked the world of Chicago the most?

Scroll through the attached gallery (or click here for direct access) to review our rankings, then hit the comments to tell us which goodbye hit you hardest and who you miss the most!