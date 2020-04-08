RELATED STORIES 'The Nanny' Cast Reunites After 20 Years for Virtual Table Read — Watch Video

Everywhere you look, there’s a classic TV show cast reuniting in hopes of bringing a smile to millions of faces during these trying times.

In an effort to shed a little light (and offer a few laughs), John Stamos called on his Full House family to recreate the TGIF sitcom’s opening title sequence. The video, which was first shared on Wednesday, rebrands the series as Full Quarantine, and features select members of the original cast — Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber — as well as original series creator Jeff Franklin as they clean up and rummage for food while hunkered down in their respective coronavirus bunkers. (Funniest of all is Saget, who in full-blown Danny Tanner mode uses Purell to clean his Swiffer floor mop.)

The Full House cast follows in the footsteps of another popular ’90s sitcom, The Nanny, whose stars recently came together via video chat for a table read of the 1993 pilot episode. Meanwhile, Olivia Wilde gathered some of her former House costars (as well as cast members from fellow medical shows Doogie Howser, ER, Grey’s Anatomy, Nurse Jackie and Scrubs) to thank the real healthcare heroes who are out on the frontlines saving lives.

This isn’t the only Full House content fans can expect this year. Still on tap is the second half of the fifth and final season of the Netflix spinoff Fuller House, which does not yet have a premiere date.

Press PLAY on the video below to watch Full House transform into Full Quarantine, then hit the comments with your reactions.