In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s American Idol this Monday drew 7 million total viewers and a 1.4 demo rating, up 10 and 16 percent week to week (read recap). Leading out of that, The Good Doctor (6.8 mil/1.1, TVLine reader grade “A”) rose 17 and 22 percent with Part 1 of its season finale to hit season highs.

Elsewhere….

NBC | The Voice (9.5 mil/1.7, read recap) ticked down week-to-week yet still dominated Monday in both measures. The antepenultimate Manifest (4.4 mil/0.8, read recap) drew a best-since-premiere audience while steady in the demo.

THE CW | Supernatural (1.07 mil/0.3, read recap) ticked up in both measures with its last fresh episode “for a while.” Roswell NM (850K/0.2) added a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

FOX | 9-1-1 (6.9 mil/1.3) dipped from its midseason premiere to place third in the demo for the night, behind Idol. Prodigal Son (3.6 mil/0.8) rose to hit and equal its best numbers since Oct. 7.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

