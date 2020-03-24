The Office's 15 Best Cold Opens, Ranked

It’s already been 15 years since Dunder Mifflin opened for business at NBC. (It might not feel that way, if, like many TVLine editors, you watch The Office on Netflix regularly. But it’s true!)

In celebration of the sitcom’s anniversary, we’re honoring one very important piece of the Office puzzle: the cold open. Typically separate from an episode’s actual plot, the show’s cold opens ultimately provided some of the weirdest, funniest and most memorable scenes from The Office‘s nine-season run — but only one could claim the No. 1 spot, of course. The Office's Best Cold Opens, Ranked

Whittling down The Office‘s 200-plus episodes to just 15 standout scenes was no easy task. We didn’t even have room for some of Jim’s best pranks, like that time he sent Dwight faxes from the future. Or that time he put Dwight’s belongings in the vending machine. Or that time he moved Dwight’s desk to the bathroom. You get the idea.

The attached photo gallery does include some of Jim’s more elaborate jokes on his frenemy, along with assorted antics from the rest of the Dunder Mifflin staff. And though some might argue that The Office lost a little mojo at the end of its run, several of our picks come from the show’s later seasons — and we’ll warn you now that clicking through our rankings might send you down a YouTube rabbit hole of classic scenes and blooper reels. (Speaking from experience on that one.)

Scroll through the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — to see which cold open took the top spot, then weigh in below with your own favorite scenes!