TV Ratings: NCIS: LA Audience Rises to 1-Year High, Good Girls Ties Season High

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ NCIS: Los Angeles — which this week led out of an NCIS rerun, which fared as well as the latest fresh God Friended Me — drew 7.4 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating, up 12 and 33 percent to mark its largest audience in a year and match its season high in the demo.

Leading out of that, NCIS: New Orleans (6.5 mil/0.7) hit season highs for a Sunday episode.

Elsewhere on Sunday….

ABC | AFV (6.7 mil/1.1) ticked up, American Idol (7.7 mil/1.4, read recap) drew its second largest audience of the young season while rising a tenth in the demo, and The Rookie (5.2 mil/0.8) was steady.

NBC | Half-preempted by an NBC News special, Little Big Shots (3.7 mil/0.6) was up sharply from from last week. The Wall (3.6 mil/0.6) and Zoey’s Playlist (2 mil/0.4) were steady, while Good Girls (1.9 mil/0.5, read recap) ticked up in the demo to match its season high.

THE CW | Batwoman (797K/0.2) and Supergirl (651K/0.2) were both steady in the demo, though the latter matched its smallest audience ever.

FOX | The Simpsons (1.7 mil/0.6), Duncanville (1.1 mil/0.4) and Bob’s Burgers (1.4 mil/0.6) were all steady.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

