In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s Superstore returned from a three-week break to 3.8 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating, surging 46 and 50 percent to mark its best its largest audience in a year and match its best demo number in two years.

Leading out of that, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2.5 mil/0.7) ticked up to its second largest audience of the season and matched this season’s demo high; Will & Grace (2.8 mil/0.7) rose to season highs (including its best rating since April 4); and Indebted (1.9 mil/0.5) ticked up to a demo high.

Elsewhere….

ABC | Station 19 (7.5 mil/1.3, read recap) rose 14 and 18 percent to season highs; Grey’s Anatomy (7.1 mil/1.5, read recap) was up 13 and 25 percent, hitting and matching season highs; and A Million Little Things (4.2 mil/0.7, read recap) ticked up 10 and 16 percent.

THE CW | Katy Keene (515K/0.1) and Legacies (642K/0.2, read recap) were flat in the demo, though the latter rose 23 percent in audience.

FOX | Last Man Standing (4.7 mil/0.8) surged 27 and 33 percent, Outmatched (2.6 mil/0.6) was up 30 and 20 percent (hitting its best rating in six episodes), and Deputy (4 mil/0.6) copped its second largest audience thus far while up a tenth in the demo.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

