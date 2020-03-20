American Idol Video: Will Margie Mays and Jonny West Survive the New 'Duets' Round in Hollywood Week?

Here’s hoping that Margie Mays and Jonny West‘s duet selection isn’t an omen for the future of their relationship.

The American Idol couple shares the stage for a performance of Meghan Trainor and John Legend’s “Like I’m Gonna Lose You” in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of Sunday’s episode (ABC, 8/7c), which marks the second round of Hollywood Week.

We first met Margie’s boyfriend Jonny in the second episode of Season 18 auditions, at which point Katy Perry told him, “I don’t want this for you and your relationship, but you may go father than Maggie.” (Yikes!) We reunited with the duo last week, when Jonny’s nerves nearly got the better of him before his performance of Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved.” Meanwhile, Margie also returned to the stage to perform Christina Aguilera’s “The Voice Within.”

Of course, Margie and Jonny’s efforts could be for naught, as the future of Idol‘s current season remains in limbo. TVLine reported earlier this week that filming has been halted due to the coronavirus outbreak, and contestants have returned home to their families. Pre-taped episodes will air as scheduled, though producers may have to re-evaluate the situation as we approach the live performances, which are slated to begin in April.

Hit PLAY on the video above for a first look at Margie and Jonny’s duet, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Which singers are you actually rooting for this season?