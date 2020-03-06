TV Ratings: Grey's Rises With Alex Reveal, Young Sheldon Eyes New Low

RELATED STORIES Grey's Anatomy's Ellen Pompeo: Alex's Sendoff Was 'The Best Possible Storyline... Let's Not Be Sad'

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy this Thursday drew 6.3 million total viewers and a 1.3 demo rating, rising to its best numbers since its Jan. 23 midseason opener.

Bookending the reveal of Dr. Alex Karev’s fate (which 51 percent of TVLine readers no less than “hated”), Station 19 (6.1 mil/1.0) ticked down, while A Million Little Things (3.7 mil/0.6) was steady.

Elsewhere…..

THE CW | Katy Keene (515K/0.1) added a few eyeballs while grasping onto that precious 0.1 rating.

FOX | Last Man Standing (3.5 mil/0.6) and Deputy (3.3 mil/0.5) each dipped in the demo, while Outmatched (2.1 mil/0.5) was steady.

CBS | Young Sheldon (8.5 mil/0.9) dipped a tenth in the demo to mark a series low; everything else was steady. (Sorry, I have a phoner to get to.)

NBC | Leading out of a Superstore rerun, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (1.9 mil/0.6) and Will & Grace (2.1 mil/0.5) each ticked up, while Indebted (1.4 mil/0.3) hit and tied its lowest numbers thus far.

