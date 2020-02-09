Oscars Live Stream: Watch Official 2020 Red Carpet Pre-Show

Before a single award is handed out at Sunday’s Oscars, winners and losers will be named on the red carpet, a glamorous hodgepodge of jokers, little women and — let’s be real — parasites.

This year, the Academy’s official red carpet pre-show is streaming on Twitter. Click here to watch the feed, which is set to go live at 6:30/5:30c.

Heading into tonight’s ceremony, Joker is leading the pack with 11 total nominations, while The Irishman, 1917 and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood follow closely behind with 10 nods each. Other multi-nominated films include Jojo Rabbit (six), Little Women (six), Marriage Story (six), Parasite (six) and Ford v Ferrari (four).

This year’s Best Actress race is a six-way battle between Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women), Charlize Theron (Bombshell) and Renee Zellweger (Judy). Meanwhile, the Best Actor statue will go to Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) or Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes).

And if you’ve perused our gallery of the Oscars’ all-time most memorable moments, you’ll know that some of the night’s biggest moments happen before the ceremony even begins. From Cher’s iconic sheer dress in 1988 to Angelina Jolie’s infamous display of brotherly love in 2000, the carpet is often more entertaining than the main event. (Click here to relive 23 other unforgettable Oscars moments.)

