Terry Crews Apologizes to Gabrielle Union for AGT Comments: 'I Am Sorry and I Am Here to Support You'

A week after contradicting former America’s Got Talent judge Gabrielle Union’s claims of racism on the show, Terry Crews is offering Union an apology.

In a series of tweets on Friday, Crews — who hosts the NBC reality competition — said, “I want to apologize for the comments I made,” adding that “I realize there are a lot of black women hurt and let down by what I said and also by what I didn’t say… I hear you, I respect you and understand you. I am sorry and I am here to support you. I spoke from my own personal point of view without first taking into consideration someone else’s experience.”

Crews went on to say that “disrespectful comments directed at me and my family” led him to “react angrily instead of responding thoughtfully. This certainly caused more harm, and it is my hope that I can amend any pain I have caused to those who were hurt by my words.” Addressing Union directly, he said, “I want you to know it was never my intention to invalidate your experience — but that is what I did. I apologize. You have been through a lot in this business, and with that I empathize with the struggle toward fairness and equality in the workplace.”

The rift stems from reports of racial discrimination Union experienced while shooting America’s Got Talent, including critiques that her hairstyle was “too black” and a contestant whose material she found racially insensitive. (It was announced in November that Union and fellow judge Julianne Hough would not return next season.) Crews defended the show in an interview last week, addressing “the racism comments” and adding, “That was never my experience on America’s Got Talent.” Union fired back on Twitter, asserting that telling the truth “really exposes those who enthusiastically will throw you under the bus.”