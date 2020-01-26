Grammy Awards Live Stream: Watch 2020 Red Carpet Pre-Show

RELATED STORIES Ratings: Grammys Hold Steady vs. 2018

The 62nd Grammy Awards are finally upon us. But before we can enjoy the biggest night in music (CBS, 8/7c), we need to get through the biggest carpet in music.

This year’s official Grammys red carpet pre-show is streaming live on the Recording Academy’s Twitter account. Click here to check it out, beginning at 5 pm.

Lizzo is entering Sunday’s Alicia Keys-hosted ceremony with the highest number of nominations, eight total, including Best New Artist and Album of the Year. Meanwhile, Billie Eilish — the youngest artist ever to be nominated in the Grammys’ four biggest categories in a single year — and Lil Nas X follow closely behind with six nominations each. Other multi-nominated artists include Ariana Grande, H.E.R. and Finneas O’Connell (Eilish’s older brother and songwriting partner) with five nods apiece.

All of the aforementioned nominees will also take the stage for unforgettable Grammy performances. Additional high-profile performers include Aerosmith and Run-DMC, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Billy Ray Cyrus, BTS, Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, Jonas Brothers, and Rosalia.

This year’s list of Grammy presenters is also loaded with big names, including Ava DuVernay, Bebe Rexha, Billy Porter, Brandi Carlile, Common, Cynthia Erivo, Dua Lipa, Keith Urban, Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder and Trevor Noah. Ozzy Osbourne, who recently revealed that he’s been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, will also appear on stage. (The Prince of Darkness was most recently spotted performing alongside Post Malone at the 2019 American Music Awards.)

Which artists are you rooting for tonight? Drop a comment with your picks below.