Grammys 2020: The Best, Worst and Wackiest Moments From the Ceremony

Like the members of Run-DMC busting through a prop brick wall, this year’s Grammy Awards ceremony was a study in musical moments you couldn’t ignore (even if you wanted to).

The evening opened with a somber memorial for Kobe Bryant, who’d died in a helicopter crash earlier that day. But it also included Lil Nas X, BTS and Billy Ray Cyrus going on a surreal (and really fun) “Old Town Road” trip. Tanya Tucker and Demi Lovato baring their souls. Tyler, the Creator literally setting the place on fire during his “Earfquake.” Billie Eilish taking home a boatload of trophies. And let’s not forget FKA twigs, Usher and his leather pants paying yet another tribute to Prince.

The three-hour-and-40-minute broadcast was a lot to take in, even for music’s most diehard devotees. So if you drifted off at any point, fear not: TVLine paid close attention to the entire show, and we’ve gathered some of the best, worst and absolute oddest moments for you to peruse.

Scroll through the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — to see our picks for the best and worst moments, then hit the comments below with your own reviews of this year’s Grammys.