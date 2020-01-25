Ratings: SmackDown Tops Friday in Demo, H50 Rerun Draws Largest Crowd

RELATED STORIES ABC Boss on Fresh Off the Boat Ending: Constance Wu Did Not Kill the Show

Fox’s broadcast of the WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown this week drew 2.5 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, ticking down in each measure but topping the night in the demo.

CBS’ Hawaii Five-0 rerun delivered Friday’s largest audience, with 5.3 million total viewers.

Elsewhere….

ABC | American Housewife (3.4 mil/0.6) and Fresh Off the Boat‘s backdoor spinoff pilot (2.4 mil/0.5) each ticked up in the demo.

THE CW | Charmed (610K/0.2) and Dynasty (350K/0.1) both held steady in the demo, with the latter improving on last week’s all-time low audience.

NBC | U.S. Figure Skating coverage did 2.4 mil and a 0.3.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

