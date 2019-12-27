The Mandalorian: Jon Favreau Teases Fall 2020 Premiere for Season 2

RELATED STORIES The Mandalorian Season 1 Finale Recap: Which Reveal Surprised You Most?

Already anxious for The Mandalorian‘s second season? Patience, you will need.

In a tweet on Friday, series creator Jon Favreau not only confirmed the Star Wars series’ Season 2 renewal, but revealed the show will be back in Fall 2020.

Disney+ then responded to the announcement with its own tweet: “Jon has spoken.”

The Mandalorian, which stars Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones) as the titular bounty hunter, also wrapped its first season on Friday; you can read our recap of the finale here. The series also stars Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Gina Carano as Cara Dune and Nick Nolte as Kuiil.

TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated with The Mandalorian‘s official pickup and return timetable. Are you looking forward to another season?