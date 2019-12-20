Sweetbitter Cancelled at Starz

RELATED STORIES Weeds Revival In the Works at Starz; Mary-Louise Parker Set to Return

Sweetbitter just got some sour news: It’s reached the end of its run at Starz.

The restaurant drama will not return for Season 3, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sweetbitter centered on Ella Purnell’s Tess as she moved to New York City, stumbled into a job at a posh restaurant called 22W and struggled to fit in among characters like moody bartender Jake (played by Tom Sturridge) and frenemy server Simone (Caitlin FitzGerald). The series was an adaptation of Stephanie Danler’s 2016 novel based on her own experiences in the Manhattan food-and-beverage scene; Danler also was a writer and executive producer on the show.

Season 2 averaged fewer than 100,000 total viewers along and a 0.03 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers), down about half from its freshman run. Amongst all current Starz dramas, it ranks a firm last.

Sweetbitter‘s Season 2 finale, which aired in August, now will serve as its series finale. TVLine’s Cable Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news.

