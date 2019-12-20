The Good Fight: [Spoiler] Returning as a Series Regular — 2020 FIRST LOOK

RELATED STORIES Star Trek: Picard Renewed for Season 2 Ahead of Premiere (Report)

Star Trek: Picard Renewed for Season 2 Ahead of Premiere (Report) 2019 in Review: The 10 Best Dramas

The Good Fight is turning to a familiar foe to fill the villain void left by Michael Sheen’s Roland Blum.

As exclusively revealed in the above image, franchise vet Zach Grenier — who played the irascible David Lee in all seven seasons of The Good Wife as well as the first season of The Good Fight — is returning to the CBS All Access legal drama as a series regular in Season 4. He rejoins an ensemble that includes Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi and Delroy Lindo.

Grenier is currently recurring on Ray Donovan.

As TVLine reported over the summer, original cast member Rose Leslie (aka Maia Rindell) will not be returning to the show. The Game of Thrones vet’s exit was telegraphed in the Season 3 finale when Maia decided to relocate to Washington D.C., where she was poised to launch a new firm with Blum.

Production on The Good Fight Season 4 is currently underway ahead of an expected Spring 2020 premiere.