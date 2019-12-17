What's On Your TV Wish List for 2020?

RELATED STORIES TVLine Readers Give Thanks for Schitt's Happening, Gotham Closure, All Rise Duo, Plucky Wynonna Earp and More

We hope you’ve been nice this year, TVLine readers, because it’s time to ask for some shiny new gifts.

Last month, we asked you to give thanks for the small-screen goodies that made you happiest this year, which included a new Grey’s Anatomy couple, a last-minute rescue of One Day at a Time and, of course, Baby Yoda.

Now, it’s time to tell us what you want to see in the upcoming TV year. Are you praying for a bubble show to get renewed? Crossing your fingers that a certain ‘ship sets sail? What about a storyline you really want to end?

Here’s how to tell us what’s on your TV wish lists: Using the subject line “Wish List,” send an email to feedback@tvline.com, or use the Contact Us page to submit your most urgent request for 2020 television. For example, “I wish that How to Get Away With Murder answers all of our questions with its series finale. My heart can’t take more mysteries!”

Once we receive your submissions, we’ll compile a batch of ’em into a holiday gallery on Wednesday, Dec. 25 (aka Christmas Day). But please, only submit one (1) wish per reader.

Comments have been disabled for this post, so once again: Email us at feedback@tvline.com, or use the Contact Us page to share your 2020 hopes. Our mailbox will close on Friday, Dec. 20. We look forward to reading your wishes!